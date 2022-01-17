Published: - Jan 17, 2022

PLDC - Dragan Skocic, head coach of the Iranian national football team, is reportedly mulling over some changes in the team.

He has named the team for a camp that will start next Sunday ahead of matches against Iraq and the UAE in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The list has not been yet published by the Iranian media but reports indicate that there have been changes in a few posts.

In a report, Mehr News Agency claimed that two experienced and fixed players of the team in the past decade have not been invited while another experienced footballer who has not played for the national team in recent years has been given the go-ahead.

The report did not mention the name of these players, although noted that Mehdi Taremi who was absent in the last camp has received the invitation. The number of invited players from the Iranian league may only reach 9 while most of the team is comprised of those playing outside Iran, added the report.

Skocic is also waiting for the decision of the federation’s ethics committee about Hossein Kanaanizadegan after the defender allegedly invited a woman to the national team’s bus during the last camp.

The team has almost booked the ticket for the 2022 World Cup and are set to take on Iraq and the UAE on February 26 March 3 in Tehran respectively.