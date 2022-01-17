Published: - Jan 17, 2022

Tehran Times - Foolad and Sepahan football teams learned their rivals in the Group Stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

The draw ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Foolad are in Group B along with 2015 finalists Shabab Al Ahli Dubai as well as Qatar’s Al Gharafa and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.

Sepahan, who reached the final of the 2007 edition, will take on Al Duhail from Qatar as well as two-time semi-finalists Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and the winners of the playoff between Al Taawon from Saudi Arabia and Syrians Al Jaish in Group D.

The two-legged final of this year’s 40-team tournament has been moved to 2023 to allow the region’s national sides to prepare for the Qatar FIFA World Cup, which is being played in winter months.

The west zone knockout-stage matches will also take place in February 2023, while those for the east zone will wrap up in August this year.

Group A: Al Hilal (KSA), Istiklol (TJK), Al Rayyan (QAT), play-off winner

Group B: Al Jazira (UAE), Al Shabab (KSA), Mumbai City (IND), Air Force Club (IRQ)

Group C: Foolad Khouzestan (IRN), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), Ahal FC (TKM), Al Gharafa (QAT)

Group D: Al Duhail (QAT), Sepahan FC (IRN), Pakhtakor (UZB), play-off winner

Group E: Al Sadd (QAT), Al Faisaly (KSA), Al Wehdat (JOR), play-off winner

Group F: Shandong Taishan (CHN), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Lion City Sailors (SIN), play-off winner

Group G: BG Pathum (THA), Jeonnam Dragons (KOR), United City (PHI), Melbourne City (AUS)

Group H: Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN), Hoang Anh Gia Lai (VIE), play-off winner

Group I: Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Guangzhou FC (CHN), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), play-off winner

Group J: Shanghai Port (CHN), Chiangrai United (THA), Kitchee (HKG), play-off winner