Published: - Jan 19, 2022

Tehran Times - Head of the Iranian football federation Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem says that they want to arrange a meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and president Ebrahim Raisi.

Infantino has been invited to Tehran to attend the match between Iran and Iraq, scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Azadi Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

“Mr. Infantino’s travel to Tehran has not been confirmed yet. He is scheduled to arrive in Tehran between Jan. 7 to 11,” Azizi Khadem said.

“We want to arrange a meeting between Mr. Infantino and Mr. Raisi in Tehran during his trip ,” he added.

Iran has already announced that the fans are permitted into the stadium to attend the match.

A total of 10,000 fans including 6,000 male and 2,000 female can attend the match at the stadium, it has been decided in a coordination meeting on Wednesday.