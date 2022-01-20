Published: - Jan 20, 2022

PLDC - Yahya Golmohammadi may hand in his resignation as head coach of Persepolis this week.

Reports suggest that the coach may take this decision due to the financial problems of the club.

Earlier, the team's players and technical staff had voiced protest for not receiving payments according to contracts.

The departure of Golmohammadi can be a big shock to the Iranian giants.

Former general manager of the club had paid some 20% of the contract fees for this season but after he resigned, the new manager has failed to deliver any payment.

The report indicates that the club officials have the opportunity to clear the debts before Saturday match against Foolad, otherwise, Golmohammad may part ways with the club.