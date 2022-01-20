Esteghlal v Havadar Match Postponed Due to COVID-19

Coronaviruses  

Esteghlal COVID-19

Tasnim – The match between Esteghlal and Havadar was postponed due to COVID-19.

Esteghlal was scheduled to meet Havadar in Tehran on Saturday in Matchweek 16 of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Several players of Esteghlal have tested positive for COVID-19.

The match will be held on Tuesday.

The match between Esteghlal and Paykan in Iran's Hazfi Cup Round of 16 has also been postponed because of the coronavirus.

