Esteghlal v Havadar Match Postponed Due to COVID-19
Tasnim – The match between Esteghlal and Havadar was postponed due to COVID-19.
Esteghlal was scheduled to meet Havadar in Tehran on Saturday in Matchweek 16 of the Iran Professional League (IPL).
Several players of Esteghlal have tested positive for COVID-19.
The match will be held on Tuesday.
The match between Esteghlal and Paykan in Iran's Hazfi Cup Round of 16 has also been postponed because of the coronavirus.
