Saeid Ezatolahi Joins Al-Gharafa on Loan

Saeid Ezatolahi   Stramaccioni  

Saeid Ezatolahi Al-Gharafa

Tasnim – Vejle football club midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi joined Qatari club Al-Gharafa on loan.

Ezatolahi, 26, will play for the Qatar Stars League side until summer.

He joined Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub in August 2020 and scored five goals in 42 matches for the team.

Al-Gharafa Sports Club is a Qatari multi-sport club based in the Al Gharrafa district of Al Rayyan.

Al-Gharafa is headed by Andrea Stramaccioni.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top