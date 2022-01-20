Published: - Jan 20, 2022

Tasnim – Vejle football club midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi joined Qatari club Al-Gharafa on loan.

Ezatolahi, 26, will play for the Qatar Stars League side until summer.

He joined Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub in August 2020 and scored five goals in 42 matches for the team.

Al-Gharafa Sports Club is a Qatari multi-sport club based in the Al Gharrafa district of Al Rayyan.

Al-Gharafa is headed by Andrea Stramaccioni.