Published: - Jan 20, 2022

Juvefc - Juventus has targeted several attackers this month, and Sardar Azmoun is one of them.

The Iranian has been in good form for Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian top flight, and he would be out of contract in the summer.

He could move to Turin then, but Juve wants him to join them this month.

Having given up on tying him down to a new deal, Zenit is prepared to do business with the Bianconeri.

However, both clubs cannot agree on a fee for his signing.

Tuttosport says Juve wants him to join for a small compensation tied to his performances in this second half of the campaign, but Zenit wants more money.

Because of this, talks have stalled, but there is a feeling that things would get restarted if either party makes the next move.

Juve FC Says

We need more goals in our team in this second half of the season, and Azmoun could provide that.

Signing him would be great because the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata will have more competition, and this could prompt them to become better.

However, it has to happen on our terms because the player can still join us for nothing at the end of this season.