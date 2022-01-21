Published: - Jan 21, 2022

Tasnim – Former Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri was named Naft Masjed Soleyman coach on Thursday.

Fekri replaced Faraz Kamalvand, who stepped down from his role last week, in the team.

It’s for second stint Fekri took charge of Naft Masjed Soleyman. Ex-Iran midfielder headed Naft Masjed Soleyman in 2017-18 season.

Fekri was without a team since parting company with Esteghlal football team in March 2021.