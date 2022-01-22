Published: - Jan 22, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past Foolad 1-0 courtesy of Mehdi Abdi’s first-half goal on Matchday 16 of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Abdi found the back of Foolad’s net four minutes into the second half after receiving a good pass from Mehdi Torabi.

Two teams created several goalscoring opportunities but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances.

Persepolis went top with 35 points but sit behind leaders Esteghlal due to inferior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Mes came back from a goal down to beat Sepahan 3-1 in Kerman.

Shahriar Moghanlou gave the visiting team into the lead just one minute into the match but Godwin Mensha levelled the score in the 19th minute. The Nigerian forward made a brace in the 36th minute from the penalty spot. With eight minutes remaining, Mohsen Azarbad scored Mes’s third goal.