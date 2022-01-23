Iran lose to China in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 [VIDEO]

2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup  

Iran China Asian Cup 2022

Tehran Times - Debutants Iran suffered a heavy 7-0 loss against eight-time winners China in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Iran, who started the competition with a goalless draw against hosts India, will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday in Group A.

Wang Shuang (28th, 49th), Wang Shanshan (55th, 59th), Xiao Yuyi (43rd) and Tang Jiali (77th) scored for Chinese team.

Fatemeh Adelei scored an own goal in the 83rd minute.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top