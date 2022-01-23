Published: - Jan 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Debutants Iran suffered a heavy 7-0 loss against eight-time winners China in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Iran, who started the competition with a goalless draw against hosts India, will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday in Group A.

Wang Shuang (28th, 49th), Wang Shanshan (55th, 59th), Xiao Yuyi (43rd) and Tang Jiali (77th) scored for Chinese team.

Fatemeh Adelei scored an own goal in the 83rd minute.