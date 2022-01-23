Published: - Jan 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic announced his 27-man list for Iraq and the UAE matches in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will host Iraq in Group A in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday. The ‘Persian Leopards’ will also host the UAE five days later.

South Korea and Lebanon are also in the group.

Iran will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row with a win over Iraq.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third teams will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played June 2022.



Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi, Omid Noorafkan, Sadegh Moharami, Saleh Hardani, Siavash Yazdani, Majid Hosseini

Midfielders:

Milad Sarlak, Ahmad Nourollahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ehsan Hajisafi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Strikers:

Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Shahab Zahedi, Kaveh Rezaei