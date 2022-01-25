Published: - Jan 25, 2022

Tasnim – The match between Iranian football teams Havadar and Esteghlal was called off for the second time.

Esteghlal was scheduled to meet Paykan in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 last Tuesday but the match was postponed after several players of Esteghlal tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blues were also supposed to meet Havadar in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday but the match was rescheduled to Wednesday.

Iran’s Football League Organization has announced that the match has been called off once again.

Esteghlal leads IPL with 35 points and one game in hands.