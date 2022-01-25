Published: - Jan 25, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football players Ahmad Nourollahi and Sardar Azmoun tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran is scheduled to meet Iraq on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The two players will most likely miss the match.

Iran coach Dragan Skocic has invited Persepolis midfielder Kamal Kamyabinia to the national team.

Iran will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row with a win over Iraq.