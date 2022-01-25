Two More Iran Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Tasnim – Two more players of Iran national football team tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi and defender Majid Hosseini have contracted the virus.

Team Melli forward Sardar Azmoun and midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran is scheduled to meet Iraq on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Team Melli will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row with a win over Iraq.

