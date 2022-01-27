Mehdi Taremi A Doubt for Iran v Iraq Match

Mehdi Taremi   2022 FIFA World Cup  

Mehdi Taremi

Tasnim – Iran national football team forward Mehdi Taremi will most likely miss the match against Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Porto star is in Istanbul, Turkey now but cannot travel to Tehran after flights were canceled due to heavy snowfall.

Iran is scheduled to meet Iraq in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group A on Thursday.

Team Melli will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row with a win over Iraq.

