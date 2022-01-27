Published: - Jan 27, 2022

Tasnim – Arsenal could supposedly solve its striker conundrum by sending Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Porto and welcoming Mehdi Taremi to the Emirates in exchange.

The Gunners have seemingly lost out on the signature of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus and will allegedly be frustrated in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Mikel Arteta's side is thought to have shifted its focus to Alexander Isak or Dominic Calvert-Lewin instead, but such deals will be difficult to pull off in January, Sports Mole reported.

Aubameyang has not played a single minute for Arsenal since being stripped of the captaincy last month and is widely expected to leave at some point in 2022, potentially in the final few days of the current window.

Taremi has 11 goals and seven assists to his name from 19 Primeira Liga appearances this season, and the 29-year-old is reported to possess a €60m (£50.1m) release clause in his Porto contract.