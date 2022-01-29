Published: - Jan 29, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran claimed the title of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022 on Friday.

Iran defeated Tajikistan 9-0 and won the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Fereshteh Karimi (three goals), Sara Shirbeigi (two goals), Nastaran Moghim, Sahar Papi, Nesa Ahadi and Mahsa Alimadadi scored for the Iranian team.

Iran won the competition, grabbing 16 points out of six matches.

The four-team competition was held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan competed in the tournament.

The teams played each other twice.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.