Published: - Jan 29, 2022

Tasnim – Media reports suggest that Iran’s Persepolis football team has set its sight on signing Iraqi midfielder Hasan Abdulkareem.

The 23-year-old player represented Iraq against Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Abdulkareem currently plays in Iraqi football club Al-Karkh.

Persepolis, who is going to win the Iran league for the sixth time in row, wants to strengthen its midfield in the January transfer window.