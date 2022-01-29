Published: - Jan 29, 2022

Tehran Times - The match between Iran and the UAE football teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be held without spectators.

The match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control has announced that the match will be held behind closed doors.

Iran booked their place as the first Asian team on Thursday after edging past Iraq 1-0 in Group A at the Azadi Stadium.

More than 10,000 fans attended the match for the first time after about two years.