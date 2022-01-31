Published: - Jan 31, 2022

Tasnim – Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says that Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh can be the next Mo Salah.

The 20-year-old is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move from Turkish giant Fenerbahce, and is expected to complete the formalities of his switch to the MKM Stadium over the weekend.

He blitzed a goal trail in the Ukraine last season, bagging 15 goals during a loan spell away from Turkey, and Ilicali has cut a deal believed to be in the region of £2m for a player he rates highly, hulldailymail.co.uk reported.

“The transfer window is counting down, my team is working 20 hours a day on the phone to get the best players we can,” Ilicali said.

“Don’t forget, the mid-season transfer window is not easy, there are so many obstacles in front of you. If you sign a player who hasn’t played in two months, how do you get him adapted quickly, there is not enough time to get them ready.

Having been watching City from afar during the course of this season, Arveladze has identified the squad needs four players, with Ilicali making it clear he trusts his manager's judgement, highlighting how keen he is to not block the pathway of the club's young players.

“We've just had a meeting and the coach, who I really believe in his intelligence and his vision, said four (signings) is enough for us.

“We also don’t want to block the progress of our young players. I believe in him (Arveladze). Whatever he says should be done so we will have four transfers in this window.

"We will have some players signed, one of them (Sayyadmanesh) is already around getting checks and I really think that this guy will be sensational. I really believe in him. He can be the next Mo Salah,” Ilicali concluded.