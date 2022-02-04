Persepolis complete signing of Ahmad Gohari

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed signing of Sanat Naft goalkeeper Ahmad Gohari.

The 26-year-old custodian has signed for Persepolis on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

Gohari has joined Persepolis as replacement of Bozhidar Radosevic who left the team months ago due to his unpaid salary.

Gohari has already played for Iranian football teams Naft Tehran, Saipa, Pars Jonoubi and Naft Masjed Soleyman.

He was also a member of Iran U17 and U19 teams.

