Published: - Feb 05, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Esteghlal has reportedly set its sight on signing Uzbekistan midfielder Azizbek Amanov.

The 24-year-old player currently plays for PFC Lokomotiv Tashkent.

Amanov has been also linked with a move to Emirati and Russian teams.

He has represented Uzbekistan national football team three times.

The Blues are chasing to win the trophy after nine seasons.