Published: - Feb 05, 2022

Tasnim - Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who only joined Hull City on Monday after making a move from Turkish giant Fenerbahce, has impressed Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze in training at Cottingham this week, particularly with the way he’s settled in.

The City will host Preston North End at the MKM Stadium in front of a bumper home crowd on Saturday afternoon, looking to make it four straight wins for just the second time this season, and the highly-rated youngster may be primed for a home debut.

“I'm surprised at the way he has adapted so soon,” Arveladze told Hull Live, before going on to reaffirm his impression that the Tigers dressing room is a welcoming one.

“His English is good enough and from the first session he seemed very active with the boys but I have to mention this group is (has lots of) great lads, they've welcome him well, nobody has made him feel different or like the new boy,” he said.

“Today was probably his fourth session, I saw him after training standing talking to the boys, doing some extra work. That's great to see. This is what we expect from our side to quickly help these type of boys adapt.

“I'll definitely take him if tomorrow's session goes well. I hope to use him in the next game, definitely.”