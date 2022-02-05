Published: - Feb 05, 2022

PLDC - Goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri posted a message on his Instagram account, officially bidding farewell to Esteghlal fans.

The footballer failed to play for the Tehranian giants in this year's half-season and now he has opted to leave the team.

According to reports, he has terminated his contract with Esteghlal on mutual consent.

Reports also indicate that Sepahan may be the next destination of the 32-year-old goalie.