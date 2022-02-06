Published: - Feb 06, 2022

Tasnim – Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Saleh Hardani on Saturday.

The 23-year-old right-back has joined the Blues from Foolad on a 2.5-year deal.

He played 55 matches for Foolad and scored a goal.

Two Esteghlal players Aref Aghasi and Arash Rezavand were also transferred to Foolad.

Esteghlal is looking to boost its team to win the Iran Professional League after nine years.

The Blues lead the table.