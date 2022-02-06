Published: - Feb 06, 2022

Tasnim – Former Bayern star Anatoliy Tymoshchuck, who has been an assistant coach at Zenit St. Petersburg since 2017, says Sardar Azmoun is a bit like Klose.

In a BILD interview, the former Bayern star described the Iranian as a player and a person with all his strengths and weaknesses – and compared him to a German goalscorer icon.

“A goalscorer with a good finish with both feet who is unpredictable in his movements and actions. One more goal and he would have become the only foreigner with the most goals in Russian league history. It makes me a little sad that he didn’t break the record,” Tymoshchuck said.

“Sardar is so fast despite his size (1.86m). He uses this to sprint into free spaces again and again. He also jumps incredibly high and has a good header – which may be due to the fact that he played top-class volleyball as a child. He’s a real athlete! I think Leverkusen’s fast attacking football will suit him well. I have to congratulate Bayer on this transfer.”

“He’s a bit like Klose. Miro was also fast, strong with his head and clever in his movements…”