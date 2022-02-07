Published: - Feb 07, 2022

Tasnim – Feyenoord football team hammered Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Orkun Kokcu opened scoring for Feyenoord four minutes before Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Gus Til got Feyenoord’s third and also got their fourth in the 70th minute.

Feyenoord sits third in the table, four points behind leader Ajax.

The defeat to Feyenoord leaves Sparta Rotterdam second from bottom in the 18-team league table on 14 points.