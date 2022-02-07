Published: - Feb 07, 2022

Tehran Times - Foolad Khuzestan football team defeated Persepolis 1-0 to win Iran’s Super Cup on Monday.

In the match held in Sirjan, Kerman Province, Malian defender Moussa Coulibaly scored the solitary goal of the match with a header in the 18th minute.

Persepolis were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute after Mehdi Shiri received his second yellow card.

Shortly after, Foolad dominated the match and created several chances but failed to score.

In the 81st minute, Foolad midfielder Hamid Bouhamdan was sent off due the second yellow card.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in Super Cup, winning the title four times.