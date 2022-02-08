Published: - Feb 08, 2022

PLDC - The Ethics Committee of the Iranian Football Federation has banned Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan from two upcoming national matches.

Accordingly, the central defender cannot play against South Korea and Lebanon in March in the final matches of the World Cup qualifiers.

Iran and South Korea have already booked their tickets to the 2022 Qatar World Cup but the remaining matches are important because they can affect the FIFA ranking and hence, the seeds that teams will be put in the final draw.

The ethics committee has also levied a 1 billion rials (nearly $3700) fine on the defender.

The decision came after reports indicated that the footballer had invited a female to Team Melli's exclusive bus.

He has the right to appeal to the higher court.

Dragan Skocic had called up the defender for the last two matches against Iraq and UAE some two weeks ago.

Kanaanizadegan and Vahid Amiri are the two players that have been on the pitch for Iran during all games of the qualifiers so far.