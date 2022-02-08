Esteghlal edge Paykan to book a place in quarterfinals: Hazfi Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team edged past Paykan 1-0 here to book their place in the Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Substitute Arsalan Motahari scored the winner two minutes into the first half of the extra-time.

Persepolis, Mes Rafsanjan, Nassaji, Khalij Fars Mahshahr, Kheybar Khoramabad, Aluminum and Mes Kerman have already qualified for the quarters.

The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal are the most successful club with seven titles.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.

