Published: - Feb 09, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team right back Mehdi Shiri has been deemed surplus to requirement.

The 31-year-old defender joined Persepolis in 2019 and helped the Reds win three titles in the Iran Professional League.

He was a member of Persepolis football team in the 2020 AFC Champions League, where the Iranian team lost to South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai 2-1.

Shiri touched the ball in the second half in the area and Ulsan Brazilian forward Junior Negrao found the back of the net from spot.

In a match against Foolad in Iran’s Super Cup earlier this week, Shiri was sent off early in the second half after receiving his second yellow card.

Persepolis failed to win Super Cup for the fifth time in a row.