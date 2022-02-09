Esteghlal complete signing of Uzbek midfielder Amonov

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Esteghlal completed signing of Uzbek midfielder Azizbek Amonov.

The 24-year-old player has penned a 2.5-year deal with Esteghlal.

Amonov is a member of Uzbekistan national football team as well.

He has joined Esteghlal from Lokomotiv Tashkent.

Amonov is Esteghlal’s third foreign player after Rudy Gestede and Arthur Yamga.

The Blues lead Iran Professional League (IPL) table and are looking to bring an end to their nine-year title drought.

