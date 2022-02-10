Rezaeian Very Close to Joining Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Al-Duhail football team winger Ramin Rezaeian is very close to joining Persepolis.

Media reports suggest that he will part company with the Qatari football club to join the Iranian giant.

Persepolis parted ways with right back Mehdi Shiri on Tuesady and it has fueled the speculation that the club has reached an agreement with its former player.

Rezaeian left Persepolis in 2017 to join Belgian team KV Oostende.

The 31-year-old winger has also played for Al-Shahania and Al-Sailiya.

