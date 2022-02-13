Published: - Feb 13, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis right-back Mehdi Shiri joined Foolad football team Saturday night.

The 31-year-old defender, who joined Persepolis in 2019, was deemed surplus to requirement by the team's head coach Yahya Golmohammadi last week.

He was a member of Persepolis football team in the 2020 AFC Champions League, where the Iranian team lost to South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in the final.

Shiri touched the ball in the second half in the area and Ulsan Brazilian forward Junior Negrao found the back of the net from spot.

In a match against Foolad in Iran’s Super Cup earlier this week, Shiri was sent off early in the second half after receiving his second yellow card.

Persepolis failed to win the Super Cup for the fifth time in a row.