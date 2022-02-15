Published: - Feb 15, 2022

PLDC - Former coach of Iranian giants Persepolis Željko Mijač passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

According to Croatian media outlets, Mijač passed away after suffering a short period of health complications.

He was Persepolis's assistant coach when Ali Daei was leading the team in 2010.

He was also Daei's assistant in Rah Ahan, Saba Qom, Naft Tehran, and Saipa between 2011 and 2019.

His funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday afternoon in Lovrinac City Cemetery.