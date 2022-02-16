Published: - Feb 16, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football team Padideh completed signing of South Sudanese striker Tito Okello.

The 26-year-old forward joined Padideh from Kenyan team Gor Mahia.

“Gor Mahia remains in my heart forever because it gave me the amazing opportunity to play in Nairobi. I want to thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my time here,” Okello said.

Though he was born in Uganda in a city called Gulu situated in the Northern region, Okello switched allegiance from playing for Uganda’s national team the Cranes, and settled for South Sudan.

He made his debut for South Sudan on October 10, 2020, against Cameroon B.

Padideh currently sits at the bottom of the 16-team table with five points from 17 matches and it will next face Naft Masjed Soleyman at the Behnam Mohammadi Stadium on Friday.