IPL: Tehran Derby Date Revealed

Derby 98  

Derby 98 Tehran

Tasnim – The Iran League Football Organization announced the date for the return leg of Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal.

The organization released the fixture of the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 23, in which the Iranian popular football teams will meet each other on March 17 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal and Persepolis sit first and second place of the 2021-22 season respectively.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 97 times with Esteghlal narrowly leading the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 46 draws.

