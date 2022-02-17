Published: - Feb 17, 2022

Tehran Times - Mehrdad Seraji was elected as interim head of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Thursday.

Members of the federation’s board of directors held an extraordinary meeting in which Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of the football federation in accordance with article 35, paragraph 14 of the FFIRI Statutes.

Seraji, who is general manager of Saipa football club as well, was elected as interim head of the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held in mid-May.

Azizi Khadem was removed from presidency just less than a year he was appointed as FFIRI president.

He faced controversy since taking charge of the position and the members criticized the legal and economic ambiguities in the contracts related to the football federation.