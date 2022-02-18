Published: - Feb 18, 2022

PLDC - According to Norwegian media outlets, Iranian goalkeeper of Mjøndalen Soaha Makani has been banned for a month due to betting on the team's matches.

The disciplinary committee says it has been proved that the 35-year-old goalkeeper has violated regulations about betting.

The managing director of the club has also confirmed the issue, saying that Makani betted in 12 matches.

The footballer has mainly betted on Mjøndalen matches and these were not necessarily for the victory of the team.

According to "drammens tidende" website, Makani also betted on individual features.

The website says Makani has betted in a total of nine matches that he had been on the pitch.