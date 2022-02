Published: - Feb 20, 2022

Tasnim – Al-Gharafa midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi will be sidelined for four weeks due to a knee injury.

He sustained a knee injury in the match against Al Kharaitiyat on Wednesday.

The Iran national football team midfielder will most likely miss two matches against South Korea and Lebanon in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Ezatolahi joined Qatari club Al-Gharafa in January.