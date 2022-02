Published: - Feb 21, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football club handed a one-year extension to its goalkeeper Hamed Lak.

The 31-year-old custodian joined Persepolis in September 2020 from Machine Sazi.

Lak helped Persepolis win the Iran Professional League and Super Cup titles.

He also was one of the team’s members who qualified for the final of 2020 AFC Champions League.