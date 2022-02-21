Published: - Feb 21, 2022

Tasnim – Three other foreign strikers have been linked with move to Iranian football club Persepolis.

Portuguese forward Alexandre Xavier Pereira Guedes had been supposed to join Persepolis but was deemed ineligible to play in the Iran league.

Now, media reports suggest that Patrick Friday Eze, Uros Deric and Emir Kujovic are on the club’s radar.

Patrick Friday Eze

Nigerian Patrick Friday Eze has played in Turkish teams Konyaspor, Denizlispor and Serbian clubs Rad, Napredak Kruševac and Mladost Lučani.

The 29-year-old forward has most recently played for Qatari club Al Ahli.

He had also been linked with a move to Esteghlal several years ago.

Uros Djeric

Serbian Uros Djeric started his playing career in Serbian club Radnički Nova Pazova.

Deric has also played in his homeland teams Radnički Niš, Borac Čačak and Sloboda Užice.

The 29-year-old frontman has played in South Korean teams Gangwon, Gyeongnam and Suwon Bluewings as well.

Emir Kujovic

Swede Emir Kujovic plays as a striker for Djurgårdens IF. He has won five caps for the Sweden national team, and was a squad player at UEFA Euro 2016.

The 33-year-old striker started his playing career in Swedish club Landskrona BoIS and has also played for Belgian Gent and German club Fortuna Düsseldorf.