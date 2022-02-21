Published: - Feb 21, 2022

Tasnim– Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a wonderful goal as Feyenoord defeated Cambuur 3-1 on Sunday in Matchweek 23 of Eredivisie.

Tom Boere gave Cambuur the lead in the 17th minute.

Luis Sinisterra leveled the scoreboard in the 24th minute.

Feyenoord forward Orkun Kokcu was on target in the 45th minute.

Jahanbakhsh scored Feyenoord’s third goal four minutes into second half.

Feyenoord moved up to third place, six points behind leader Ajax.