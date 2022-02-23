Published: - Feb 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Johannes Gerardus Adrianus "John" Lammers has been named as coach of Iran U23 football team.

The Dutch will assist Mehdi Mahdavikia in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.



Iran have been drawn in Group A of the competition along with hosts Uzbekistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan.



The AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.



Lammers was most recently coach of Danish Superliga club Esbjerg fB. The 58-year-old coach started his professional career in the 1982–83 season. He played for Willem II Tilburg, RKC Waalwijk, VVV-Venlo, Toulon, NAC Breda, RBC Roosendaal and New Zealand club Auckland Kingz.