Published: - Feb 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Fajr Sepasi 1-0 on Matchday 19 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Jafar Salmani scored the winner in the 54th minute.

Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw against Gol Gohar in Sirjan. Persepolis striker Hamed Pakdel found the back of the net in the 13th minute and Brazilian forward Kiros Stanlley equalized the match with a header in the 33rd minute.

In Isfahan, Sepahan and Zob Ahan played out a goalless draw. In Tehran, Paykan and Tractor shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw. Struggling Padideh suffered a 1-0 loss against Havadar in Mashhad. Sanat Naft drew 1-1 with Nassaji in Abadan. Aluminum suffered a 1-0 home loss against Mes Rafsanjan in Arak. Foolad defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0 in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal lead the table with 47 points, followed by Persepolis with 42 points.