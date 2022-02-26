Published: - Feb 26, 2022

Tasnim - Iranian media reports suggest that Uzbek footballer Sherzod Temirov has been linked with a move to Persepolis of Iran.

The 23-year-old forward currently plays for Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

He will reportedly arrive in Tehran on Friday night to finalize his deal with the Iranian club.

Temirov's compatriot Azizbek Amonov joined Persepolis' archrival Esteghlal from Lokomotiv Tashkent in early February.

Persepolis sits second in Iran Professional League (IPL) table, five points behind Esteghlal.