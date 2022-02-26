Published: - Feb 26, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly shown an interest in signing Shahab Zahedi.

Zahedi currently plays at Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk.

The Ukrainian Premier League has been suspended due to war.

The 26-year-old forward, who was a member of Persepolis from 2014 to 2017, has been linked with a move to the club.

Zahedi is allowed to leave the country after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.