Persepolis Eyes Shahab Zahedi: Report

Shahab Zahedi  

Shahab Zahedi

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly shown an interest in signing Shahab Zahedi.

Zahedi currently plays at Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk.

The Ukrainian Premier League has been suspended due to war.

The 26-year-old forward, who was a member of Persepolis from 2014 to 2017, has been linked with a move to the club.

Zahedi is allowed to leave the country after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top