Published: - Feb 26, 2022

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Tractor parted ways with Zvonimir Soldo following the poor results in Iran Professional League.

The Tabriz based football club parted company with the Croat by mutual consent.



Soldo was appointed as Tractor coach in November 2021 but did not meet the expectations.

The 54-year-old coach had signed a two-year contract with Tractor.

Tractor sit 13th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Zvonimir Soldo won a bronze medal with Croatia football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.