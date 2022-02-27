Ertugrul Saglam takes charge of Tractor

Tehran Times - Ertugrul Saglam has been named as new head coach of Tractor football team.

The 52-year-old coach replaced Zvonimir Soldo at the Tabriz based football club.

Tractor parted ways with the Croatian coach on Friday following the poor results in Iran Professional League.

Saglam was most recently head coach of Samsunspor.

It’s for the second stint the Turkish coach works at Tractor. He led the Iranian top-flight team in 2018.

Tractor sit 13th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

