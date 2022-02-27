Published: - Feb 27, 2022

Tasnim – Former Iran and Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic has been nominated to lead Sepahan football club.

Moharram Navidkia, who took charge of the team in last year’s September, has resigned from his job.

Sepahan has not won the Iran league since 2015 and sits third in the table in the current season, 13 points behind Esteghlal.

The team will compete at the 2022 AFC Champion League, where it has been drawn with Al-Duhail from Qatar, Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and the winner of the playoff between Al-Taawon from Saudi Arabia and Syrians Al-Jaish in Group D.

Ivankovic currently is coach of Oman national football team.